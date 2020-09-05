Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.48.

Shares of TOU opened at C$16.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$6.73 and a 1 year high of C$18.38.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$386.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 212.39%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$702,770.01. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,616,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$111,976,192.38. Insiders have bought 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $665,661 over the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

