Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Trimble from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. Trimble has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $199,798.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,016.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,472 shares of company stock worth $3,350,367. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

