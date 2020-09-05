Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Price Target Increased to C$5.25 by Analysts at Cormark

Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TLG has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Troilus Gold from C$4.70 to C$3.80 in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial set a C$1.80 target price on shares of Troilus Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Troilus Gold has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

