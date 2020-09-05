TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Director Frank B. Silverman Acquires 10,000 Shares

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Director Frank B. Silverman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TRST opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.18.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 33.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,784,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 950,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,225,000 after buying an additional 216,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,657,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,376,000 after buying an additional 172,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 92,058 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 167,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

