Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) a $17.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Methanex has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 2.31.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.20. Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth approximately $7,992,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 104.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 378,080 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 539.8% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 337,400 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 2.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,629,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,330,000 after acquiring an additional 320,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 97.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 240,207 shares in the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.