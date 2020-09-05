Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.00. Twilio posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Twilio from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.59.

NYSE TWLO traded down $14.89 on Monday, hitting $233.50. 3,648,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.68 and a 200 day moving average of $175.63. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $288.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.54, for a total transaction of $4,890,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.79, for a total value of $7,447,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,486 shares of company stock valued at $84,798,777 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,947,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,621,455,000 after purchasing an additional 239,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Twilio by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,619,000 after acquiring an additional 803,780 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,683,000 after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

