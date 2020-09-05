Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.00. Twilio posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Twilio from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.59.

NYSE TWLO traded down $14.89 on Monday, hitting $233.50. 3,648,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.68 and a 200 day moving average of $175.63. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $288.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.54, for a total transaction of $4,890,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.79, for a total value of $7,447,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,486 shares of company stock valued at $84,798,777 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,947,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,621,455,000 after purchasing an additional 239,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Twilio by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,619,000 after acquiring an additional 803,780 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,683,000 after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit