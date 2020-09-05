U Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $491,488.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One U Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $491,488.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, U Network has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 194.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About U Network

U Network is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official website for U Network is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

