UBS Group Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €53.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.33 ($59.22).

Stabilus stock opened at €46.58 ($54.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.38. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 52 week high of €64.55 ($75.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €44.72 and a 200-day moving average of €43.27.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

