UBS Group Boosts BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to $63.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
DOOO has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.78.
DOOO stock opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98. BRP has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $57.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 3.46.
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
