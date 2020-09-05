UBS Group Boosts BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to $63.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DOOO has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.78.

DOOO stock opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98. BRP has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $57.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 3.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in BRP by 329.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,661,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in BRP by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,414 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of BRP by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,313,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after acquiring an additional 917,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 742,463 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BRP by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 108,616 shares during the period. 28.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

