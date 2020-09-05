UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded UBS Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Shares of UBS opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 118.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
