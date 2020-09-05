UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded UBS Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 118.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.