UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $86.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.45.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

