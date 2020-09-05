UBS Group’s (UBS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UBS. Zacks Investment Research raised UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

