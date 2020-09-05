UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $131.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical and specialty chemical company that specializes in providing therapy for central nervous system disorders, including epilepsy, diabetic neuropathic pain, sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. It also provides therapy in the areas of oncology, immunology, inflammation, allergy and respiratory diseases. UCB delivers small and large molecule solutions to specialists for use in the treatment of severe diseases. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UCB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of UCBJF opened at $116.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.86 and a 200 day moving average of $102.92. UCB has a 12 month low of $67.39 and a 12 month high of $131.00.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

