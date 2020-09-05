Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) PT Raised to GBX 2,200 at Barclays

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ULE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Electronics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,302.86 ($30.09).

LON:ULE opened at GBX 2,204 ($28.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 23.03. Ultra Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 1,446 ($18.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,520 ($32.93). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,316.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,051.17.

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 54.70 ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 49.70 ($0.65) by GBX 5 ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Ultra Electronics will post 12158.9997744 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a GBX 54.60 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Ultra Electronics’s previous dividend of $39.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.15%.

In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Tony Rice acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,052 ($26.81) per share, with a total value of £102,600 ($134,065.07).

Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

