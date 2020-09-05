Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UN01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.66 ($30.18).

ETR:UN01 opened at €25.96 ($30.54) on Tuesday. Uniper has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 12 month high of €30.88 ($36.33). The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is €29.08 and its 200-day moving average is €26.92.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

