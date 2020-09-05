Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UNIT. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Uniti Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Uniti Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on Uniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.86.

Shares of UNIT opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 65.51%. Analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 39,316 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 40,447 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

