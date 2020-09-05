Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings. Unum Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unum Therapeutics.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 96.84%.

UMRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ UMRX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.20. 320,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,651. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Unum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

In other Unum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

