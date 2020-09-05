Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Trading Down 13.6%

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s share price dropped 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 1,038,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,326,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

UMRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 96.84%. Equities analysts predict that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 451,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $1,136,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.