Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on URBN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.05.

URBN stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -81.37 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,904 shares of company stock valued at $755,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

