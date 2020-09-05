ValuEngine Downgrades Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $367.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.56.

In other Golden Entertainment news, EVP Sean T. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

