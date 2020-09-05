ValuEngine Downgrades PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered PUYI INC/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get PUYI INC/ADR alerts:

NASDAQ:PUYI opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. PUYI INC/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17.

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PUYI INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PUYI INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.