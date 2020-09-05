ValuEngine Downgrades SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SEAS. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.45.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.38. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $281,955.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.