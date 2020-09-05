ValuEngine Upgrades Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PVAC. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $154.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $37.12.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 20.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $10,664,759.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 106.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 8.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 172.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at $249,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.