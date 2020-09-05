VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Increased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.86. 31,752,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,940,371. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

