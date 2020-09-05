VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Increased by Homrich & Berg

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.86. 31,752,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,940,371. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit