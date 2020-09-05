Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,328 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 160% compared to the typical volume of 1,280 call options.

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,875,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,911. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,163,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,324 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,216,000 after buying an additional 824,733 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,297,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,248,000 after buying an additional 695,199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,023,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,539,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,630,000 after purchasing an additional 563,272 shares during the period.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

