Vanguard Growth ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 9,649 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,388% compared to the typical volume of 215 call options.

Shares of VUG traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.21. 1,773,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,376. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.02 and its 200 day moving average is $192.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

