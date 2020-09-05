Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $14,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,725,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $101,839,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $87,941,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,884,000 after buying an additional 226,963 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.81. The stock had a trading volume of 240,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,949. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.11. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $210.16.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.