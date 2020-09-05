Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,956,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894,453. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

