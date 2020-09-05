Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.52. 1,872,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,797. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.84.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

