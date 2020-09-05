Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.89.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $113.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.25. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $127.37.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $123,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,450.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $374,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,132,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,977 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 134,003 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Varonis Systems by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,001,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

