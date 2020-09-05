Ventas’ (VTR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ventas from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.39.

VTR opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. Ventas has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

