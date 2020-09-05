Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading Down 11.7%

Shares of Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) were down 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 761,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 813,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Several analysts recently commented on VERI shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Get Veritone alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $226.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritone Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 14,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $198,823.35. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 212,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Veritone by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritone by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Veritone by 11.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Veritone by 180.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Veritone by 43.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.