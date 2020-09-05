Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,608,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,567,786 shares during the period. Viper Energy Partners comprises 6.1% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Viper Energy Partners worth $16,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,096,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,942,000 after buying an additional 917,766 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,911,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 47.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,320,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,045,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 55.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,249,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 446,178 shares during the period. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of VNOM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.48. 320,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 2.26.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.