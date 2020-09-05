Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lowered its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 1.06% of Vocera Communications worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,152,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,830,000 after acquiring an additional 143,843 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,096,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,473,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,538,000 after purchasing an additional 103,730 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 920,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 267,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 837,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VCRA traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 257,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.31. Vocera Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $33.85.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $75,696.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,470.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $428,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,099 shares of company stock worth $1,769,734. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VCRA shares. ValuEngine lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

