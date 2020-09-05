VTB Capital Lowers Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) to Hold

VTB Capital downgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.74.

MOS stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mosaic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Mosaic by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

