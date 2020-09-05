vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VTVT. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $135.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -2.01.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

