Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Increased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.89. 6,990,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,107,768. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

