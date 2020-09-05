Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,510,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,555 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,429 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,515,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,267,000 after purchasing an additional 883,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC lowered Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

NYSE WM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,405. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

