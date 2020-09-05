Wedbush Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,600.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $1,320.00 to $1,600.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $27.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $33.18 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,106.82.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,313.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,199.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $960.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 334.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,390,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,095,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,002,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

