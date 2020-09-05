Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.07) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRLN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

