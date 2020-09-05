Wedbush Raises Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $350.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $135.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Restoration Hardware from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Restoration Hardware from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Restoration Hardware from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $252.19.

Shares of Restoration Hardware stock opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.13. Restoration Hardware has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $345.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.52 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 507.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Restoration Hardware will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

