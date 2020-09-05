Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 431,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 30th total of 374,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 358,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Western Copper and Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Copper and Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Western Copper and Gold stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 287,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,912. Western Copper and Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.53.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.