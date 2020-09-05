Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given New $3.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.46.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

