Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given a C$3.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.10 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.30.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$5.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.35. The firm has a market cap of $942.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0143 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is -5.21%.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

