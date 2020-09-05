Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WCP has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.30.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$2.58 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$5.71. The company has a market cap of $942.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.35.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is -5.21%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.