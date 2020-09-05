Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WCP. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.30.

TSE:WCP opened at C$2.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$5.71. The company has a market cap of $942.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.45.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0143 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently -5.21%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

