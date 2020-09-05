WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) CFO Buys $46,625.28 in Stock

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) CFO Kellie H. Kim acquired 89,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $46,625.28. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WYY opened at $0.58 on Friday. WidePoint Co. has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

Several research firms recently commented on WYY. Zacks Investment Research cut WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of WidePoint in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

