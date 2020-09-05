Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $84.56 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $688,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $1,691,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,350,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,970. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

