Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WLTW. Raymond James cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.07.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $208.43 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.76 and a 200 day moving average of $194.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 2.9% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

