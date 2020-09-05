WINk (WIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.40 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $33.95 million and $3.40 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001854 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000076 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

